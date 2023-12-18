Uncaptured Media

Exclusive: October 7 survivor testimony contradicts Israeli military's justification for killing civilians
Yasmin Porat says her Hamas captors did not possess advanced weaponry, contrary to claims by the Israeli Brigadier General who ordered tanks to fire on…
  
Dan Cohen
1

February 2024

January 2024

Israel is intentionally killing the captives in Gaza
While Israeli officials promise to bring the captives in Gaza back alive, prominent Israeli experts say the military is implementing the Hannibal…
  
Dan Cohen
24
Netanyahu and Kahanist allies wage psy-war to sacrifice captives for conquest of Gaza
Uncaptured Media obtains an exclusive recording exposing Netanyahu and his Kahanist collaborators’ plot to sacrifice hostages and demoralize their…
  
Dan Cohen
5
Israeli military killed Israeli grandmother on October 7, report says
A report on Israel's Channel 12 reveals that Israeli army gunfire killed kibbutz Nir Oz resident Efrat Katz, and injured her daughter and granddaughter…
  
Dan Cohen
6

December 2023

Video: Refaat Alareer on teaching, resistance, and life under occupation
In a previously unaired interview from November 2014, Dan Cohen spoke with the iconic Palestinian educator who was killed by Israel on December 6.
  
Dan Cohen
2
Israeli volunteer: Apache helicopter fired into Kibbutz Be’eri
Evidence continues to pile up that the Israeli military destroyed its own settlements and killed citizens on October 7, but army brass refuses to…
  
Dan Cohen
1
Fresh testimony reveals how Israel killed captives in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7
Hadas Dagan is the sole survivor of Israeli shelling of a house in Be’eri where 14 hostages were killed. She has withheld her testimony, until now.
  
Dan Cohen
16
UPDATE: Israeli military spokesperson confirms Uncaptured Media investigation debunking 'babies hung from a clothesline' claim
The spokesperson confirmed to Haaretz that a deception it had promoted was indeed false.
  
Dan Cohen
1
DEBUNKED: Israel Claims That Hamas Marked Children By Burning Their Legs With Motorcycle Exhaust
Uncaptured Media traces the origin of a viral lie that was spread by everyone from ex-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Ha’aretz.
  
Dan Cohen
9

November 2023

Israeli Journalist Retracts ‘Babies Hung on a Clothesline’ October 7 Atrocity Propaganda
Journalist Ishay Cohen published and erased a fake story provided to him by the Israeli military spokesperson, but a prominent Israeli propaganda…
  
Dan Cohen
6
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Donated to Israeli Organization That Called to Behead Christians
To fend off anti-Semitism accusations, the Christian Zionist congresswoman boasted of her contributions to the Temple Institute, the key organization…
  
Dan Cohen
7
