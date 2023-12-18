Uncaptured Media
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
Exclusive: October 7 survivor testimony contradicts Israeli military's justification for killing civilians
Yasmin Porat says her Hamas captors did not possess advanced weaponry, contrary to claims by the Israeli Brigadier General who ordered tanks to fire on…
21 hrs ago
•
Dan Cohen
26
Share this post
Exclusive: October 7 survivor testimony contradicts Israeli military's justification for killing civilians
www.uncaptured.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
February 2024
Nephew of Israeli captive speaks out: "We can't trust the IDF"
Zahiro Mor, nephew of elderly Israeli captive Avraham Munder, speaks out about the Netanyahu government's refusal to negotiate their release, the…
Feb 1
•
Dan Cohen
36
Share this post
Nephew of Israeli captive speaks out: "We can't trust the IDF"
www.uncaptured.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
January 2024
Israel is intentionally killing the captives in Gaza
While Israeli officials promise to bring the captives in Gaza back alive, prominent Israeli experts say the military is implementing the Hannibal…
Jan 16
•
Dan Cohen
45
Share this post
Israel is intentionally killing the captives in Gaza
www.uncaptured.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
24
Netanyahu and Kahanist allies wage psy-war to sacrifice captives for conquest of Gaza
Uncaptured Media obtains an exclusive recording exposing Netanyahu and his Kahanist collaborators’ plot to sacrifice hostages and demoralize their…
Jan 10
•
Dan Cohen
39
Share this post
Netanyahu and Kahanist allies wage psy-war to sacrifice captives for conquest of Gaza
www.uncaptured.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Israeli military killed Israeli grandmother on October 7, report says
A report on Israel's Channel 12 reveals that Israeli army gunfire killed kibbutz Nir Oz resident Efrat Katz, and injured her daughter and granddaughter…
Jan 8
•
Dan Cohen
43
Share this post
Israeli military killed Israeli grandmother on October 7, report says
www.uncaptured.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
December 2023
Video: Refaat Alareer on teaching, resistance, and life under occupation
In a previously unaired interview from November 2014, Dan Cohen spoke with the iconic Palestinian educator who was killed by Israel on December 6.
Dec 18, 2023
•
Dan Cohen
31
Share this post
Video: Refaat Alareer on teaching, resistance, and life under occupation
www.uncaptured.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Israeli volunteer: Apache helicopter fired into Kibbutz Be’eri
Evidence continues to pile up that the Israeli military destroyed its own settlements and killed citizens on October 7, but army brass refuses to…
Dec 14, 2023
•
Dan Cohen
32
Share this post
Israeli volunteer: Apache helicopter fired into Kibbutz Be’eri
www.uncaptured.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Fresh testimony reveals how Israel killed captives in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7
Hadas Dagan is the sole survivor of Israeli shelling of a house in Be’eri where 14 hostages were killed. She has withheld her testimony, until now.
Dec 10, 2023
•
Dan Cohen
72
Share this post
Fresh testimony reveals how Israel killed captives in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7
www.uncaptured.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
UPDATE: Israeli military spokesperson confirms Uncaptured Media investigation debunking 'babies hung from a clothesline' claim
The spokesperson confirmed to Haaretz that a deception it had promoted was indeed false.
Dec 4, 2023
•
Dan Cohen
34
Share this post
UPDATE: Israeli military spokesperson confirms Uncaptured Media investigation debunking 'babies hung from a clothesline' claim
www.uncaptured.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
DEBUNKED: Israel Claims That Hamas Marked Children By Burning Their Legs With Motorcycle Exhaust
Uncaptured Media traces the origin of a viral lie that was spread by everyone from ex-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Ha’aretz.
Dec 3, 2023
•
Dan Cohen
47
Share this post
DEBUNKED: Israel Claims That Hamas Marked Children By Burning Their Legs With Motorcycle Exhaust
www.uncaptured.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
November 2023
Israeli Journalist Retracts ‘Babies Hung on a Clothesline’ October 7 Atrocity Propaganda
Journalist Ishay Cohen published and erased a fake story provided to him by the Israeli military spokesperson, but a prominent Israeli propaganda…
Nov 30, 2023
•
Dan Cohen
35
Share this post
Israeli Journalist Retracts ‘Babies Hung on a Clothesline’ October 7 Atrocity Propaganda
www.uncaptured.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Donated to Israeli Organization That Called to Behead Christians
To fend off anti-Semitism accusations, the Christian Zionist congresswoman boasted of her contributions to the Temple Institute, the key organization…
Nov 28, 2023
•
Dan Cohen
36
Share this post
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Donated to Israeli Organization That Called to Behead Christians
www.uncaptured.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
© 2024 Dan Cohen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts