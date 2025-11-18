Uncaptured Media

Uncaptured Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul's avatar
Paul
6dEdited

People are desperate to remove Israel’s yoke from America’s collective neck and will listen to anyone, regardless of political spectrum, who is willing to start that process. Tucker, Candice, Nick all have one thing in common: they are calling out Israel and our politicians who have enabled a genocide with a willingness to accept any consequences that come from that. Two things can be important at the same time, that’s a thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Antonio Chaves's avatar
Antonio Chaves
5d

Thanks Dan! If you listen to the T. Carlson interview of Fuentes (I endured the whole 2 hours), the recurring theme was T. Carlson's "suspicion" that N. Fuentes was a fed, and the interview was for the purpose of reassuring skeptics that Fuentes was "not" a fed. Your show reinforces my suspicion both of them are feds.

Influencers who make up almost the entirety of the so-called “alternative” media are more depraved than mainstream media because like scammers who target the poor, they cater to vulnerable people desperate for answers after having seen friends and loved ones murdered or permanently damaged under the “pandemic” countermeasures and 9/11.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Cohen
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture