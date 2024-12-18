In the wake of the Syrian government’s collapse, the Israeli military has moved to destroy all military installations and weapons caches that could be used for defensive or offensive purposes. Now, Israel is getting help from local collaborators it has long groomed.

A video report published by Israel’s Channel 12 shows militants loading boxes of weapons collected from southern Syria into Israeli vehicles to be transported to Israeli territory.

“Hundreds of ammunition boxes, mortars, bombs grenades and many weapons – that’s the loot that Israeli army forces now collect inside Syria,” the presenter describes.

Israeli soldiers then show crates, canisters and grenades of “chemical substance” designed to irritate skin. The soldiers take no precautions when handling the weapons, indicating that they are not highly dangerous or lethal.

The presenter then states that the Israeli occupation forces plan to stay for the long term, or as long as international considerations allow.

Israel has been involved with the Syrian regime change project since its earliest days. In May 2011, Israeli singer Amir Benayoun produced Arabic-language songs that would become celebrated as anthems by the anti-government movement. Benayoun later composed a song called "Ahmed loves Israel", written from the perspective of a Palestinian who wants to murder Jewish babies.

In southern Syria, Israel funded and armed anti-government forces, and provided them with medical care in field hospitals before sending them back to battle.

Netanyahu meets with a wounded Syrian militant being treated in an Israeli hospital. Source: Times of Israel .

Israel did not only forge relationships with so-called “moderate rebels.” When Islamic state fighters opened fire on an Israeli military patrol, defense minister Moshe Ya’alon announces that the terrorist group apologized to Israel.

Ya’alon later stated that he prefers ISIS to Iran in Syria.

“In Syria, if the choice is between Iran and the Islamic State, I choose the Islamic State,” he remarked in 2016.

With Israel deepening its occupation of the Golan Heights, its long term relationship with militants is paying off and ensuring that Syria will be incapable of defending itself, regardless of who is in power.