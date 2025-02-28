Dan Cohen discusses how Netanyahu is exploiting the Bibas family's deaths to upend the ceasefire
Dan Cohen joins Redacted to discuss how Israel killed the Bibas family, covered up their deaths to break the November 2023 ceasefire, and is again using their deaths to attack the current ceasefire.
Read the original investigation here:
I don't normally watch Redacted after discovering they shill for the Wellness Company but have decided to do so this time solely because of your appearance and the topic discussed.
Overall it was good but I must take issue with your statement along the lines that the primary (or even sole) objective of Hamas in launching October 7 was to take hostages to be used later for a prisoner exchange deal.
Respectfully, the footage from that day simply does NOT support that:
https://actionabletruth.substack.com/i/145746766/there-is-no-denying-that-hamas-did-come-to-kill-not-just-take-hostages
Hamas did NOT behave in any way as a legitimate fighting force that day and as such, its fighters are NOT entitled to ANY protection under the international conventions of war,
https://rumble.com/v5tuxpn-october-7-as-captured-through-hamas-cameras.html
https://rumble.com/v5v5qyt-october-7-blue-shirts-raw-footage.html