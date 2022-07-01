Uncaptured Media is a multi-media project of investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker Dan Cohen, dedicated to investigating all aspects of the permanent war state, both domestic and abroad. It rejects the obsolete left/right paradigm that divides us along artificial political lines, and focuses on power structures and the figures that enjoy protection from scrutiny by the traditional media class. In short, this outlet is about remaining “uncaptured” by fear and propaganda, the toxic combination that compels us to suspend critical thought, and allows the ruling class to implement its agenda.

With the dedicated support of readers hungry for information, Uncaptured Media is growing to become a force in independent journalism. As the U.S. agitates for war against two nuclear superpowers, a technocratic security state emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, and more crises loom, truly independent journalism is needed now more than ever.