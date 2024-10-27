Since the first months of the war, retired U.S. Army general and disgraced former CIA director David Petraeus has been leading a push for Israel to turn the Gaza Strip into a series of concentration camps – what he calls “gated communities.”

He has made numerous appearances at think-tank conferences, penned articles, and given interviews to top U.S. foreign policy publications to promote the concept of a counterinsurgency strategy similar to the one that he led in Iraq.