Disgraced CIA director Looks to Cash-In on Gaza Concentration Camps
General David Petraeus heads a U.S. plan to convert the Gaza Strip into a grid of walled-off biometric concentration camps. Will Netanyahu accept it?
Since the first months of the war, retired U.S. Army general and disgraced former CIA director David Petraeus has been leading a push for Israel to turn the Gaza Strip into a series of concentration camps – what he calls “gated communities.”
He has made numerous appearances at think-tank conferences, penned articles, and given interviews to top U.S. foreign policy publications to promote the concept of a counterinsurgency strategy similar to the one that he led in Iraq.
