In order to affect regime change in Syria, the U.S. government and its media organs carried out the most sophisticated and expensive propaganda campaign in history.

I documented several aspects of it in the 2018 mini-documentary, “The Syria Deception: Al-Qaeda Goes to Hollywood.”

The documentary’s relevance has been renewed as the same imperialist forces are now collapsing the Syrian state while Washington’s media organs give the foreign-sponsored extremist organizations attacking Syria a makeover.