Watch "The Syria Deception: Al-Qaeda Goes to Hollywood"
Dan Cohen's 2018 mini-documentary exposes the sophisticated deceptions behind the U.S. propaganda campaign
In order to affect regime change in Syria, the U.S. government and its media organs carried out the most sophisticated and expensive propaganda campaign in history.
I documented several aspects of it in the 2018 mini-documentary, “The Syria Deception: Al-Qaeda Goes to Hollywood.”
The documentary’s relevance has been renewed as the same imperialist forces are now collapsing the Syrian state while Washington’s media organs give the foreign-sponsored extremist organizations attacking Syria a makeover.
Uncaptured Media is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dear Dan
Thank-You so much for this great piece of work. It sums up what is happening now
We live in the UK and it's just unbelievable how many shills claiming to be Pro-Palestine who are openly surporting the so called "moderate rebels" like 5pillarsuk.com or Cage international, Muslim groups basically promoting sectarianiosm
Or
Are indirectly surporting them with defending silence, groups like Stop the War UK and the Palestian Solidarity Campaign
You really couldn't make it UP. All doing the work of the zionist propaganda machine for a greater "Is-not-real"
This is the world we are in. A world of lies and deception. They lie and lie and lie. “A land without a people, for a people without a land”!