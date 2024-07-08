Share this postIsrael’s Citizenship Law is Based on a Huge Lie www.uncaptured.mediaCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIsrael’s Citizenship Law is Based on a Huge Lie Watch this except of Dan Cohen's conversation with Rabbi Yaakov ShapiroDan CohenJul 08, 202431Share this postIsrael’s Citizenship Law is Based on a Huge Lie www.uncaptured.mediaCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share31Share this postIsrael’s Citizenship Law is Based on a Huge Lie www.uncaptured.mediaCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
Important interview and this is the bit that stuck most with me:
The US, France, Japan and any other country is the country of its citizens.
Israel, on the other hand, is the country of the Jewish people. If you are Jewish, Israel is your country even if you are not a citizen of it.
If you are an Israeli citizen but are not Jewish, Israel is not your country!
To the best of my knowledge, there is currently no other country like that anywhere on planet Earth (but happy to be corrected).
Grateful for your clarity! Connie use
findsoulmusiceverywhere@gmail.com