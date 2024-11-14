Share this postUncaptured Media"Israel Headed For Collapse", Warns Blacklisted Israeli Official Ofer Cassif Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"Israel Headed For Collapse", Warns Blacklisted Israeli Official Ofer Cassif Dan Cohen interviews Israeli member of Knesset Ofer Cassif, who was suspended for six months from the Knesset for his support of the South African ICJ case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.Dan CohenNov 14, 202462Share this postUncaptured Media"Israel Headed For Collapse", Warns Blacklisted Israeli Official Ofer Cassif Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore611Share62Share this postUncaptured Media"Israel Headed For Collapse", Warns Blacklisted Israeli Official Ofer Cassif Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore611SharePreviousNext
I am heartened that individual Israelis like Mr. Cassif even exist, much less continue to try to counterbalance that lunatic extreme Zionist right so prominent there -- and here in the US. His clear message that the current Israeli govt. and its policies is bad for everyone -- Israelis, Palestinians, and Americans makes so much sense. Kudos to him and to you Dan for the interview.
I wish every American would see this interview and contact the White House. There may still be someone with a conscience there.