Share this postUncaptured MediaHow Zionism Confuses, Cons and Co-opts, with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHow Zionism Confuses, Cons and Co-opts, with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro Dan Cohen discusses how anti-Semitic figures are being promoted in mass media to poison and discredit anti-Zionism, and Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro joins for an ideological demolition of Zionist ideology.Dan CohenNov 22, 202439Share this postUncaptured MediaHow Zionism Confuses, Cons and Co-opts, with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore67Share39Share this postUncaptured MediaHow Zionism Confuses, Cons and Co-opts, with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore67SharePrevious
Sorry, but all Zionist crimes against Palestine are committed by jews. In trying to be woke and save jews from taking responsibility for the nation they created and funded and insist is part of their Jewish identity, you are only making the problem worse.
There are some anti-zionist jewish groups in America but they are a very tiny part of the mainstream jewish population - and importantly without political and financial power. Until millions of US jews become anti-zionist and step up to oppose Israel, their nation will continue committing genocide.
You've tackled a very complicated subject and teased it apart. Well done!