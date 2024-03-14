With Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledging to land a Kenyan proxy force in Haiti, former foes Cherizier and Alexandre are united in their rejection of any foreign invasion.

Cherizier, the leader and spokesperson of the Revolutionary Forces of the G9 Family and Allies, and Alexandre, the spokesperson for the Belair neighborhood, have come together under the banner of Viv Ansanm (Living Together), an alliance of anti-crime and criminal armed groups that were bitter enemies until Cherizier united them in order to seek a revolution, ousting de facto prime minister Ariel Henry along the way.

Watch this excerpt of an exclusive interview with Cherizier Alexandre, filmed in August 2023, that is part of an upcoming Uncaptured Media/Haiti Liberté documentary on the unfolding revolution in Haiti today.