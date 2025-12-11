Dan Cohen exposes India's massive role in the fentanyl crisis on Redacted
Dan Cohen joins Redacted to discuss how India became a primary source of the fentanyl killing America and why the U.S. government is covering it up.
All of my investigations are free, but I need your help to continue to do this work. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Read the original investigation:
makes sense, given that India is where the components for drug compounds are manufactured. also makes sense that india and fentanyl haven’t been readily connected in the public imagination—successfully kept it on the DL.
From the 1990s offshore sourcing of pigments & dyes added formulation inputs for Rx drugs from China & India... they are primarily imported into Port of Newark, NJ where all the big DJIA drug kingpins are headquartered & less than 1% of container freight is inspected.. under Dubbya Bush Dubai took over control of the ports as DP World..
This problem is not limited to illegal drugs there are toxic products from toys to pet food & the exporters are very often American corps.. the idea that the root of the problem is foreign is mistaken and the idea sudden death is the primary crisis when our food is an experiment in slow motion genocide soaked in glyphosate and forever chemicals that help to make our children the sickest population in human history.
These are all problems of regulatory failures w deeply corrupt US corps & government.