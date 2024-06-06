Share this postDan Cohen discusses Haiti on Redactedwww.uncaptured.mediaCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDan Cohen discusses Haiti on RedactedI joined Clayton Morris to discuss my new documentary with Kim Ives, 'Haiti: Intervention versus Revolution'.Dan CohenJun 06, 20247Share this postDan Cohen discusses Haiti on Redactedwww.uncaptured.mediaCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareWatch the documentary here:7Share this postDan Cohen discusses Haiti on Redactedwww.uncaptured.mediaCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
thanks Dan - I wish I could upgrade - I'm having a hard time getting through every month now financially. I loved your article about the condition of Israel's military. And am watching this now.